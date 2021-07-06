Brokerages Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

PDSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

PDSB traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.