Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -251.09 and a beta of 1.88.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.