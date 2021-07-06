Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 13,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after buying an additional 275,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

