Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.54. 12,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

