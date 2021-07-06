Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

BJ opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

