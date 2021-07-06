Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Capri posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Capri by 36,838.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

