Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,278. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

