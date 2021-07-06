Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

