Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of TGLS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,588. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

