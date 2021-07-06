Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT at $110.54

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

ATVI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,722. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

