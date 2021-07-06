Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $32.00

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,375.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,494 shares of company stock worth $1,838,219 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

