Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Target Price at $92.11

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

