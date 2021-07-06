Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $128.71

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

