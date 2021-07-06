Brokerages Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Target Price at €60.07

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.07 ($70.67).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.70. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

