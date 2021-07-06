Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $445.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 468.2% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,353. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $246.01 and a fifty-two week high of $527.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.