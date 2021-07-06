Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €51.41

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

PHIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

