Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $61.68

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.07 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

