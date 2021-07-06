Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $47.43

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 358,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

