Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $47.43

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 358,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
