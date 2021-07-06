Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price at $162.11

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.59.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.34. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

