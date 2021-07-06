Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $126.36

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.82.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.72. Natera has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,070 shares of company stock valued at $29,747,835 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.