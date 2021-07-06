Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $142.36

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.