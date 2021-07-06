Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $33.65

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

