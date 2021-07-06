Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $57.80

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 962,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.60. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.