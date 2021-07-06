Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $66.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.