Brokerages Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

