Brokerages Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
