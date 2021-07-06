Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $35.63

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

