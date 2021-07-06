Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 215,500 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.73% of CMC Materials worth $192,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.34. 4,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,760. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

