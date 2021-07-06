Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 478,113 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,175,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. 35,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,422. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.