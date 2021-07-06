Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,962 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $363,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. 248,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,610. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

