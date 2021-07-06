Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,423,259 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,429,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,423,259 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $232,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after buying an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 33,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.