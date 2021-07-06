Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,687 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Costco Wholesale worth $471,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.63. 84,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,787. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $400.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

