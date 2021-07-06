Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.