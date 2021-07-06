Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $311.89 and a 1 year high of $435.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

