Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday.

MKC traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,388. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

