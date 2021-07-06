Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 11,917 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

