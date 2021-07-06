BSClaunch (BSL) Trading 49.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $82,371.91 and approximately $118,392.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.38 or 0.99600949 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00949168 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

