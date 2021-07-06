Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE BG opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.