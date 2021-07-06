Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

