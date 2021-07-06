Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CRNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

