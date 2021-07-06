Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 37,569 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 30.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $533.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

