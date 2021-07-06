Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,275 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

