Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 347.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $631.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.