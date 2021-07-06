Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $82.21 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 459,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.89% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

