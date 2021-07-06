Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 907.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.34 and a 52-week high of $193.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

