Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.85. 12,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 428,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Get Calix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.