Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $133.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

