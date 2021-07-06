Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Acquires 433 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 433 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £168.87 ($220.63).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of CPI traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 38.69 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,921. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.