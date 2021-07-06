Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 205.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.