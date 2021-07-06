Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

