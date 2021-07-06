Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 152 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,998,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

TMO stock opened at $513.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.01 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.